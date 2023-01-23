Japanese equity markets are affected by policy-driven cycles, argues Goldman Sachs’ Bruce Kirk, in which expectations for policy change impact stock prices. He lays out what stage of the cycle Japan …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Will 2023 mark a new cycle for Japanese equities? - January 22, 2023
- Equities not the only game in town: Vetri Subramaniam - January 22, 2023
- Q3 earnings, global trends to guide market this week; equities may face volatility amid F&O expiry - January 22, 2023