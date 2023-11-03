Any drop in the interest rates means that more money will flow into EMs and India will be the biggest beneficiary, say market experts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Will FIIs return to buy Indian equities? US Fed rate pause to benefit India but outlook cautious - November 2, 2023
- Stocks stymied pending Fed and yen decisions - November 2, 2023
- AVGE ETF: The Jury Is Still Out On This Actively Managed Global Equities Strategy - November 2, 2023