The market in the earlier week had been subdued and was dragged by multiple headwinds, including Covid-19 concerns, as per many analysts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Will markets continue volatility in last week of 2022? Know what triggers would influence Indian equities – analysts explain - December 25, 2022
- Foreign investors pump Rs 11,557 crore in equities this month - December 25, 2022
- Foreign investors infuse Rs 11,557 cr in equities in December so far; COVID updates to drive flows in near term, say experts - December 25, 2022