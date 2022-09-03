Dividends represent money in the hand – and don’t we all need a bit more of that as our energy bills increase and our weekly shop goes up.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- With capital returns from equities muted by fears of recession and geo-political tensions, dividend income has rarely looked more appealing for investors - September 3, 2022
- US Bancorp DE Sells 1,820 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) - September 3, 2022
- 10,425 Shares in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC - September 3, 2022