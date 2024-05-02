With the 2024 general elections in India ongoing, investors are preparing for market volatility as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third term. Analysts suggest different strategies, from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- With elections come volatility, should investors increase weight in equities or accumulate other asset classes? - May 2, 2024
- Equities Market Attracts N2.3trn From Pension Fund Assets - May 2, 2024
- Multibagger Stock Under 50, 4:1 Bonus Share: Salasar Techno finalises allotment of equities, warrants - May 2, 2024