Asian equities held firm overnight after better-than-expected earnings from Amazon, in contrast to the heavy selling on Thursday following Facebook owner Meta Platforms` earnings miss. Earlier in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- World equities waver as bond yields rise after ”stunning” US jobs data, earnings; Gold slips on firmer US Dollar - February 8, 2022
- Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) - February 8, 2022
- Big bond selloff hit equities, but not Bitcoin… for now [Video] - February 8, 2022