Asian equities held firm overnight after better-than-expected earnings from Amazon, in contrast to the heavy selling on Thursday following Facebook owner Meta Platforms’ earnings miss.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- World equities wobble as bond yields rise after positive US jobs data, earnings - February 4, 2022
- Equities hit days low; Nifty holds 17,500 level - February 4, 2022
- GLOBAL MARKETS-World equities wobble as bond yields rise after positive U.S. jobs data, earnings - February 4, 2022