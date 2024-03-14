US equities slid on Thursday after hotter-than-expected producer prices data. At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 168.41 points, or 0.43%, at 38,874.91, the S&P 500 was down 26 …
