The yen strengthened toward its highest level since June, European stocks rallied and Brazilian equities fell sharply as global markets gingerly began trading after the tumult of 2022, when rising …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Yen Strengthens, Equities Mixed as Trading Resumes: Markets Wrap - January 2, 2023
- Yen Strengthens, Equities Fall as Trading Resumes: Markets Wrap - January 2, 2023
- THE TWIN TOWERS OF BABEL ARE COMING DOWN EQUITIES AND BONDS - January 2, 2023