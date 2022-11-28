Sarat Sethi, DCLA managing partner and portfolio manager, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss his take on the early weakness in equity markets this week, where stock growth is possible and more.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- China Protests Spark Supply Concerns, Weighing on US Equities - November 28, 2022
- China COVID-19 Protests Weigh on US Equities - November 28, 2022
- You’ll see volatility in equities until you understand where growth will be, says DCLA’s Sethi - November 28, 2022