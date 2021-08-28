YUMC] closed the trading session at $60.30 on 08/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.16, while the highest price level was $61.55. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Yum …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] stock Initiated by Atlantic Equities analyst, price target now $72 - August 28, 2021
- Equities Gain Amid Uncertain Backdrop - August 27, 2021
- Nasdaq leads the charge as cautious Powell boosts equities - August 27, 2021