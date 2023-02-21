EUR/USD extends the pessimism seen at the beginning of the week and trades slightly on the defensive on Tuesday on the back of the mild recovery in the greenback, as US markets return to the usual …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD appears offered below the 1.0700 mark ahead of data - February 21, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could find it hard to rebound amid risk aversion - February 21, 2023
- EUR/USD: Downward momentum loses traction – UOB - February 21, 2023