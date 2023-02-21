Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group suggest a sustained decline in EUR/USD has lost impulse as of late. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that EUR …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Downward momentum loses traction – UOB - February 21, 2023
- EUR/USD Outlook: Bears could aim to retest YTD low, around 1.0480 area - February 21, 2023
- EUR/USD drops to near 1.0660 as risk-off impulse solidifies ahead of Eurozone ZEW Survey - February 21, 2023