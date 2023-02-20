The European Central Bank’s interest rates still have room to rise. ECB policymakers are concerned over persistent underlying inflation. The US central bank would likely need to increase interest rates to tackle inflation. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is bullish. The Euro rose against the dollar as investors absorbed hawkish ECB remarks and awaited information on the … Continued

The post EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Hawks Signal More Hikes appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story