The European Central Bank’s interest rates still have room to rise. ECB policymakers are concerned over persistent underlying inflation. The US central bank would likely need to increase interest rates to tackle inflation. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is bullish. The Euro rose against the dollar as investors absorbed hawkish ECB remarks and awaited information on the … Continued
The post EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Hawks Signal More Hikes appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Hawks Signal More Hikes - February 20, 2023
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: US Inflation Remains Stubbornly High - February 18, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: ECB and Fed to Stay Aggressive - February 18, 2023