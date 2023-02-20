The Fed’s target range currently stands at 4.5% to 4.75%. It’s the rapid rise in expectations to 5.29% that’s been driving the EUR/USD lower.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast – Firmer Growth and Inflation Outlook in the U.S. Driving Treasury Yields Higher - February 20, 2023
- Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Trades Flat as Volatility Remains Light - February 20, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Another visit to the February low is not ruled out - February 20, 2023