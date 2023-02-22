EUR/USD has been struggling to stage a rebound. Markets are pricing in additional ECB rate hikes following the latest data. Fed will release the minutes of its first policy meeting of the year.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Hawkish ECB bets could help Euro hold its ground - February 22, 2023
- EUR/USD: The euro seems to withstand the pressures but for how long? - February 22, 2023
- EUR/USD to climb back higher toward 1.0700-1.0750 before the weekend – ING - February 22, 2023