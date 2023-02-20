EUR/USD looks side-lined near 1.0700 on Monday. The pair looks to extend the bounce of Friday’s monthly lows. Flash EMU Consumer Confidence next of note in the docket. The single currency clings to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD meets some resistance just above 1.0700 - February 20, 2023
- EUR/USD to fall back towards support from the 200-DMA at around 1.0330 – MUFG - February 20, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro needs to settle above 1.0700 to extend recovery - February 20, 2023