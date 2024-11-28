ECB’s Isabel Schnabel said on Wednesday that the central bank should cut rates gradually. Market participants are anticipating the German inflation report. US inflation increased by 0.3%. The EUR/USD outlook shows a slight pullback following a sharp bullish turn after hawkish European Central Bank remarks boosted the euro. However, trading remained thin as the US…

The post EUR/USD Outlook: ECB Led Rally Loses Momentum appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story