The European Central Bank lowered borrowing costs by 25-bps as expected. The greenback rebounded on Thursday after Trump repeated his tariff plans. The US economy expanded by 2.3%, missing forecasts of 2.7%. The EUR/USD outlook suggests a bleak future for the euro amid a rate cut and dovish European Central Bank’s policy path. On the…

The post EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Suffers Under a Dovish ECB appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story