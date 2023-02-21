EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, extends U-turn from 10-DMA. Bearish MACD signals, clear break of three-month-old ascending trend line favor sellers. Ascending trend line from early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears approach 11-week-old support line near 1.0620 - February 20, 2023
- EUR/USD is parked in an inside day range, traders await the next cue - February 20, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Attention temporarily shifts from inflation to economic growth - February 20, 2023