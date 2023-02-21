EUR/USD keeps the side-lined theme well in place in the lower end of the range in the sub-1.0700 region so far on Tuesday. If bears push harder, then the pair could confront the next support of note …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD still could see a 1.05 handle spurred by VIX [Video] - February 21, 2023
- EUR/USD: Recent 1.0620-1.0720 range could hold – OCBC - February 21, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Drops Toward Support - February 21, 2023