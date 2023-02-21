A slippage by the RSI (14) into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00 will trigger a downside momentum The EUR/USD pair has retreated after facing selling interest around 1.0650 in the early Tokyo session.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from 1.0650 amid dismal market mood - February 21, 2023
- EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 1.0650 - February 21, 2023
- US Dollar Has To Retreat - February 21, 2023