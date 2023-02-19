EUR/USD bears move in and force a failed breakout scenario for the open. Meanwhile, a bearish correction could be on the cards for this week’s initial balance. EUR/USD ended Friday near 1.0700 and in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: US Dollar’s failures above 104.20 DXY opens risk to 1.0720s - February 19, 2023
- EUR/USD: Market is trading above support level 1,0655 - February 19, 2023
- Gold price, The Chart of the Week: XAU/USD pushed to the edge of the abyss - February 19, 2023