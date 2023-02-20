The Euro’s drop below key support against the US dollar spells some more troubles for the single currency ahead of key US data this week. IG Client Sentiment data shows 50% of traders are net-long EUR …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD price setup: a bit more downside within a broader consolidation? - February 20, 2023
- EUR/USD aims to recapture 1.0700 as risk appetite recovers, Fed minutes in focus - February 19, 2023
- EUR/USD recovery attempt could face hurdles - February 19, 2023