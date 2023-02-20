EUR/USD traded as low as 1.0612 and is currently correcting losses. A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.0685 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD T …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD recovery attempt could face hurdles - February 19, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Remains pressured towards 1.0630-15 support area - February 19, 2023
- EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.0700 ahead of Eurozone PMIs, Fed Minutes - February 19, 2023