Last week saw several positive US economic releases. The European Central Bank’s interest rates still have room to rise. Investors are awaiting GDP data from the US and the eurozone. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bearish as traders anticipate higher Fed rates for longer amid positive US economic data. –Are you interested in learning more … Continued

The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: ECB and Fed to Stay Aggressive appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story