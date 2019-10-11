EUR/USD: Key resistance scaled ahead of Draghi’s speech, US-China trade talks pivotal The EUR/USD pair has found acceptance above a key hurdle and could see an extended relief rally in the short-term …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- 1.10 Remains Pivotal For EUR/USD Around Trade Talks DXY, EUR/USD [Video] - October 11, 2019
- EUR/USD Elliott Wave Top-Down Approach - October 10, 2019
- EUR/USD Outlook: Initial bullish signal on probe above 1.10 pivots needs confirmation - October 10, 2019