“The next major support level for EUR/USD is 1.05 but the decline could also ease around 1.0800, an area that contained losses in early 2016 and mid 2015. When it comes to trading, fighting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- 2020 EUR/USD Forecast: 10 Currency Analysts On The Near-Term Euro To Dollar Exchange Rate Outlook - February 24, 2020
- EUR/USD Asia Price Forecast: Euro ends session near one-week high, trades near 1.0850 level - February 24, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Waiting For A Break Above 1.0900 - February 24, 2020