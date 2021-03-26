An extremely rare prototype of a Leica camera jointly designed by former Apple design lead Jony Ive and renowned industrial designer Marc Newson is now available for auction. The original camera was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- A Prototype of Jony Ive and Marc Newson’s $1.8 Million USD Leica Is up for Auction - March 26, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD hits 4-month low as recovery divergence weighs - March 26, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Crash below 1.18 coming? Dollar fueled by data, euro pressured by vaccine issues - March 25, 2021