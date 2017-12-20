In this series we scale-back and take a look at the broader technical picture to gain a bit more perspective on where we are in trend. Here are the key levels that matter on the Majors heading into the yearly close. Review this week’s Strategy Webinar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- A Weekly Technical Perspective on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD - December 20, 2017
- EUR/USD: Awaiting Possible U.S. Government Shutdown - December 20, 2017
- EUR/USD eases after reaching 1.1900 for the first time since Dec 1 - December 20, 2017