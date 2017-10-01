UST yields are higher this morning. EUR/USD moves earlier (down around 1.1780 and then the move back up to fill the ‘gap’) were dominated by Catalan news in the Monday morning very thin liquidity conditions pre-Tokyo;
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Across the board USD gains in early Asia - October 1, 2017
- Forex – EUR/USD Drops On Spain Politics, Dollar Up On Yen After Tankan - October 1, 2017
- USD: A Strong Seasonality For EUR/USD XXCY Basis In October; How To Trade It? – Nordea - October 1, 2017