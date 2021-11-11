A concessional loan worth 70 million EUR (81 million USD) without government guarantee for the expanded Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant Project was inked on November 10 between the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AFD provides loan of 70 million EUR for expanded Hoa Binh hydropower plant project - November 10, 2021
- EUR/USD holds below 1.1500, eyes on 1.1450 - November 10, 2021
- EUR/USD tests YTD lows, DXY breaks key daily resistance - November 10, 2021