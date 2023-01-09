Aker ASA has announced a NOK 155 million (USD 15.6 million, EUR 14.6 million) investment in Gaia Salmon Holding – a Træna, Norway-based company planning a post-smolt salmon recirculating aquaculture …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD climbs to 4-week highs past 1.0730, dollar remains offered - January 9, 2023
- Aker Salmon makes USD 15 million investment in land-based Gaia Salmon - January 9, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Testing the Top of Recent Range - January 9, 2023