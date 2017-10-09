Altice refinances over EUR 4 bln worth of debt

Money raised will be used to refinance SFR’s EUR 697 million and USD 1.781 billion January 2025 Term Loan B’s, and to pay back EUR 600 million of commercial paper. Altice also successfully priced EUR 1.089 billion worth of new 8.25 year Term Loan B’s.
