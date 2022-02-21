Amplexor Rebrands to Acolad as Revenues Hit EUR 260m

Amplexor has rebranded to Acolad. Olivier Marcheteau, CEO of Acolad, told Slator, “Our commercial and brand integration is now 100% complete across all entities and geographies.” The leadership team …
