The EUR/USD pair is currently trading at $1.0534 with a slight loss of -1,55% as of October 16th, 2023. The current pricing for the pair is in line with the last week, the last three months, and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Analysis: How has the EUR/USD Faired in 2023 So Far and What are the Forecasts for Q4? - November 3, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Trouble ahead for US Dollar longs - November 3, 2023
- Market Skepticism Prevails as EUR/USD Struggles Amidst ECB’s Hike Uncertainty - November 3, 2023