Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Andfjord Salmon has successfully raised NOK 615 million (USD 57 million, EUR 52 million) through a private placement.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Andfjord Salmon nets USD 57 million through private placement - June 28, 2023
- EUR/USD: Support at 1.0887 can maintain a slight upside bias with resistance seen at 1.0991/98 – Credit Suisse - June 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro trades near key tech level ahead of policy panel at ECB forum - June 28, 2023