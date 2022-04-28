Around The World Currency Round-Up; EUR, JPY, AUD, GBP

The USD dollar is not giving up ground against its trading partners. In fact, the US dollar index has just minted fresh 2-year highs, crossing the 102 level for the first time since March of 2020.
