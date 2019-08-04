EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Analysis: bearish potential intact but the risk of a correction higher
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest …