EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, extending its slide. US retail sales beat expectations with the control group rising by 0.5% in May on top of upward revisions. US-Sino trade tensions are in play. GBP …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Analysis: January’s flash-crash low exposed - June 16, 2019
- Aussie whacked as jobs data raise rate cut bets, yen in demand - June 16, 2019
- Euro gains in global use, but dollar still dominates - June 15, 2019