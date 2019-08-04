EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Awaiting Wave-4 Pullback Before Rate Decision - August 4, 2019
- EUR/USD Analysis: corrective advance has a limited potential - August 4, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: bearish potential intact but the risk of a correction higher - August 4, 2019