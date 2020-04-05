AUD/USD battles 0.6000 amid broad USD strength, oil slump

EUR/USD is trading below 1.08, down on the day. The Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a loss of 701,000 jobs, worse than expected. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI surprised to the upside with 52.5 …
