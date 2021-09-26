AUD/USD bears looking to break 0.7220, bulls eyea test of 4-hour 61.8% golden ratio

AUD/USD bears are lurking in the throes of a downside extension below 0.7220. Bulls to target 0.7280 resistance for a shot at 4-hour 200-EMA and bullish territory above 0.7300. AUD/USD ended Friday …
