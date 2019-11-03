All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The EUR/USD pair closed the first day of the month at 1.1165, a few pips below …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD consolidate gains to 0.6915 ahead of Aussie Inflation/Retail Sales data - November 3, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls retain control - November 3, 2019
- Is USD/CNH about to Reverse and Head towards New Highs? - November 3, 2019