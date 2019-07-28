After reaching a fresh two-year low, the EUR/USD pair has finished the week not far above such low at 1.1125, as the dollar got an additional impulse at the end of the week from a better-than-expected …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD: Contained on 0.69 handle in bear’s market ahead of key event risks this week
After reaching a fresh two-year low, the EUR/USD pair has finished the week not far above such low at 1.1125, as the dollar got an additional impulse at the end of the week from a better-than-expected …