The AUD/USD jumped from around weekly lows below 0.6700 and climbed 0.44% on Friday. Factors like a risk-on impulse and an offered US Dollar (USD) keep the Australian Dollar (AUD) positive in the day.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD continues to hold below 68 US cents - March 5, 2023
- AUD/USD, coiled and it gives us plenty of risk events this week, including the RBA - March 5, 2023
- EUR/USD: Weekly Forecast 5Th March – 11Th March - March 5, 2023