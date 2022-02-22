The EUR/USD pair keeps trading within familiar levels around the 1.1330/60 area, underpinned by limited interest on the greenback despite persistent risk aversion amid the conflict in Eastern Europe.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback battles 21-DMA, 50-DMA convergence - February 22, 2022
- AUD/USD edges higher as war avoided; for now - February 22, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD shakes off Russia risks, but remains on edge - February 22, 2022