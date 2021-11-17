AUD/USD refreshes weekly low despite firmer Aussie Q3 Wage Price Index. US Treasury yields poke three-week top as inflation concerns remain elevated. Xi-Biden talks fail to impress, US Treasury Sec.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD extends losses below 0.7300, ignores upbeat Aussie data amid firmer yields - November 16, 2021
- USD/TRY: Risk reversal eases from eight-month high - November 16, 2021
- GBP/USD drops back towards 1.3400 on Brexit woes, UK inflation eyed - November 16, 2021