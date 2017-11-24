Australian economy is getting stronger. The next RBA monetary step will be a rate hike in the second part of the next year. The ECB will stick to its accommodative monetary policy far longer than the RBA. EUR/AUD will see a downward correction through the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Flat, EUR/AUD Going Downward - November 24, 2017
- Forex – Dollar Slumps as EUR/USD Soars to 1-Month High - November 24, 2017
- EUR/USD: Turning Tactically Bullish; Upside Targeting 1.2050 - November 24, 2017