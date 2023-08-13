AUD/USD bears appear running out of steam as they approach an upward-sloping support line from November 10, 2022, around 0.6480 at the latest. The Aussie pair’s recovery, however, needs validation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD floats above 0.6480 support ahead of Australia wage growth, RBA/FOMC Minutes - August 13, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye $1,900 with US/China data, Fed Minutes in mind - August 13, 2023
- Eur/Usd: Weekly Forecast 13Th August – 16Th August - August 13, 2023